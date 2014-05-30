BERLIN May 30 Russia and Ukraine have made progress in talks on their gas dispute in Berlin and will meet again on Monday in Brussels if Moscow can confirm receipt of a partial payment by Kiev, the European Union mediator Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.

"This was a step forward but there was no breakthrough today. That could be achieved on Monday," the European Energy Commissioner said after talks with both countries' energy ministers. He hopes to have a final agreement by June 3.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan told reporters Kiev had made a payment worth $786 million on Friday for Russian gas delivered between March and February and said Russia state gas producer Gazprom was willing to talk about a "package solution". (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Hans Busemann; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)