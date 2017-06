KIEV Nov 16 Ukraine and Russia have agreed the new price of Russian gas supplies, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing a government source.

"We expect to sign the documents in the nearest future," it quoted the source as saying.

The report did not name the new price.

Ukrainian officials have previously said they expected to conclude gas talks, aimed at significantly reducing the price from the current level of about $400 per thousand cubic metres, by mid-November. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Birrane)