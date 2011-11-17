KIEV Nov 17 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Thursday negotiations with Russia on gas supplies were going on and it was too early to talk about the new price of imports.

Earlier this week Interfax news agency, citing a source in the Ukrainian government, said the two sides had agreed the new price of Russian gas supplies, but Russia quickly denied it.

On Thursday, Yanukovich said the deal had yet to be made and described the negotiation process as complicated.

"We are very close to resolving this issue," his office quoted him as saying on a visit to the city of Odessa.

"(But) this process has not been concluded yet."

Moscow and Kiev signed a 10-year gas deal in 2009, but Kiev requested an early review of prices, prompting concerns that a conflict could prompt a cut in supply to Ukraine, which handles the bulk of Russian gas transit to Europe.

Such disputes led to supply cuts to European customers in 2006 and 2009.

Ukrainian officials have previously said they expect to conclude gas talks, aimed at significantly reducing the price from the current level of about $400 per thousand cubic metres, by mid-November.

The Kiev government hopes a lower Russian gas price will allow it to cut its budget deficit without raising gas and heating prices for households, something the IMF has insisted should happen.

Disagreement on this issue has stalled talks on restarting a $15 billion lending programme for Ukraine, and it hopes a new deal with Russia will strengthen its hand in talks with the Fund. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by James Jukwey)