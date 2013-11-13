(Adds bond, CDS prices)
KIEV Nov 13 Ukraine can get by without buying
Russian gas before the end of the year, Energy Minister Eduard
Stavytsky said on Wednesday.
"We reckon that up to the end of the year we can do without
buying Russian gas. In the first ten days of November, we got by
without any gas imports," he told reporters before a cabinet
meeting.
The decision by the Ukrainian state oil and gas company
Naftogaz last Friday to suspend imports sparked fears of a
possible new dispute that might affect supplies of Russian gas
also to Europe.
Naftogaz' June 2014 dollar bond yield rose more than one
percentage point on Wednesday, to a record high above 20
percent.
Stavytsky's words confirmed reports that the former Soviet
republic, which has protested repeatedly to Russia over the high
price it pays for natural gas deliveries, feels it has enough
gas in storage to meet the needs of domestic consumers for the
time being.
He made no comment about onward deliveries across Ukraine to
Europe, but government officials say they do not see any reason
for a disruption in supplies.
Pricing disputes between Russia and Ukraine sparked
disruption of onward supplies of gas to Europe in the winters of
2006 and 2009.
Ukraine's debt insurance costs have risen to distressed
levels above 1,000 basis points in the five-year credit default
swap market, according to Markit, gaining 28 bps on Wednesday.
Ukraine pays around $400 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian
gas - one of the highest prices in Europe and a burden which
weighs heavily on its debt-strapped economy. It has been
steadily reducing its Russian gas intake.
The ex-Soviet republic, which plans to import 27.3 billion
cubic metres of gas this year for its own needs, including 26
bcm from Russia, had about 19 bcm of gas in underground storage
vaults as of the end of October.
Tensions between the two have been compounded now by
Ukraine's drive to sign a free trade agreement with the European
Union this month despite Russian opposition.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Carolyn Cohn in
London; Writing By Richard Balmforth,editing by William Hardy)