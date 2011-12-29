KIEV Dec 29 Ukraine may take Russia to an international arbitration court if the two sides fail to negotiate a new gas supply contract with a lower price, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is ready to take this dispute to international arbitration," Azarov wrote on his Facebook page. "But we would like to try settling it first."

Ukraine says the price of Russian gas defined by its current contract with Russia is exorbitant and unfair. It is paying about $400 per thousand cubic metres at the moment and has said a fair price would be within $250.

Previous gas disputes between Kiev and Moscow briefly disrupted Russian energy firm Gazprom's supplies to Europe via Ukrainian pipelines. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Jane Baird)