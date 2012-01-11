KIEV Jan 11 Russia is unwilling to review terms of a 2009 gas deal with Ukraine that Kiev considers unfair, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday as the two sides prepared for another round of negotiations.

Ukraine relies heavily on Russian gas imports and has been attempting for over a year to negotiate a review of its 2009 gas deal with Moscow, which it says makes fuel prices exorbitant.

But the talks have failed to produce any results so far, prompting fears of disruption in Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine, which took place during previous disputes between the two in 2009 and 2006.

"Our Russian partners do not want to change the terms of the gas deal. They are happy with them", Azarov told a government meeting.

"But we are telling the Russian leadership: if we plan to be strategic partners, we should cooperate like strategic partners."

Moscow and Kiev have agreed to resume gas negotiations from Jan. 15 following the holiday period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov/Richard Balmforth, editing by Jane Baird)