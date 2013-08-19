KIEV Aug 19 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz has reduced Russian gas imports by 30 percent so far this year and will further cut them in 2014 by doubling imports from Europe, Ukraine's Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky told Reuters in an interview.

"I think that (imports from Europe) will be 2.0-2.5 billion cubic metres this year and in 2014, no less than 5 billion cubic metres, judging from the plans and bids that I have already seen," Stavytsky said.

He said the development of domestic shale gas deposits and Black Sea fields would further offset the role of Russian energy supplies.

Kiev plans to sign a deal with a consortium led by ExxonMobil and Shell to develop the Skifska field on the Black Sea shelf "within two months", he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Keiron Henderson)