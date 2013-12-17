UPDATE 4-Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
MOSCOW Dec 17 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he hoped for a mutually beneficial gas deal between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz.
Ukraine wants to secure new loans from Russia to help fend off an economic crisis after it spurned a trade deal with the European Union, although any deals reached at talks in the Kremlin could fuel anti-government protests in Kiev.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses