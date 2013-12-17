KIEV Dec 17 Lower price for Russian gas deliveries to Ukraine will take effect as of January 2014, Ukrainian Energy Miniseter Eduard Stavytsky told Reuters on Tuesday after Moscow agreed to cut the price by about one-third to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres.

"We will keep on working on lowering (the price) further," he said via a text message. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Richard Balmforth)