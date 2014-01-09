KIEV Jan 9 Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogas
and Russia's Gazprom have signed a formal amendment to
a gas contract cutting the price of Russian gas by a third for
the first quarter of 2014, Interfax news agency said on
Thursday.
In December, Russia agreed to slash the price of gas for
Ukraine to $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres after Kiev walked away
from a free trade pact with the European Union.
According to the agreement, the new price level must be
confirmed every quarter, an arrangement that creates financial
leverage for Moscow to prevent Kiev from seeking to revive ties
with the EU.
Ukraine had been paying around $400 per tcm to import an
estimated 26-27 billion cubic metres from Russia, its main
supplier, in 2013. In 2014, Ukraine plans to import 30 to 33 bcm
of gas mostly from Russia.
The former Soviet republic had also imported gas from EU
members Hungary and Poland - most of which was supplied to them
by Russia - but Ukraine suspended imports in January due to its
high price.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
William Hardy)