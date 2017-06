KIEV Dec 21 Ukraine wants to pay its sole gas supplier Russia no more than $250 per thousand cubic metres, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Wednesday.

Kiev, which pays Russian gas giant Gazprom about $400 per tcm now, has long sought to negotiate cheaper supplies, although talks have failed to produce tangible results so far.

"We think the price in Ukraine should not be over $250," Yanukovich told a briefing. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)