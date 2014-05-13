BERLIN May 13 International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde warned Russia on Tuesday that its economy,
already facing lower economic growth because of the crisis in
Ukraine, would face still further decline if tension with the
West is allowed to continue.
"Clearly the situation is already having consequences," she
said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads
of other multilateral bodies, including the World Bank.
"We have revised growth projections for Russia. That is
provided that the situation is resolved. If it was not ... that
would clearly deteriorate the situation," Lagarde told a news
conference in Berlin.
The IMF has already cut its 2014 growth forecast for the
oil- and gas-based Russian economy to just 0.2 percent from an
earlier 1.3 percent, which was the rate of growth last year. The
Fund says sanctions over Ukraine, imposed by the United States,
the European Union and Japan, are scaring off investors.
The IMF is providing a $17 billion bailout for Ukraine but
has warned that it would need re-designing if the country loses
territory in the east to pro-Russian separatists, after already
seeing its Crimean territory annexed by Moscow.
"Without political stability, stabilising the economy will
be difficult," said Lagarde. She added that low inflation and
the geopolitical risks "in the heart of Europe" pose a threat to
global growth, which the IMF currently sees at 4.7 percent this
year.
