MOSCOW, March 14 Russia's navy said on Friday
fighter jets had started training exercises over the
Mediterranean Sea, an announcement that is likely to raise
tensions in the standoff with Ukraine over the future of Crimea.
Navy spokesman Vadim Serga told Interfax news agency sorties
had begun from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which
docked last month in Cyprus, and training included tactics for
engaging aerial targets and other battle techniques.
The aircraft involved in the training included Sukhoi SU-33
air defence fighters and Kamov Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters.
The flights would continue if the weather was favourable,
Serga said.
He made no mention of Russia's standoff with Ukraine over
the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, where Russian forces have
taken control.
The U.S. Navy has sent a guided-missile destroyer, the USS
Truxtun, to the Black Sea on what it said was a routine
deployment scheduled before the crisis in Ukraine.