* Lavrov criticises West over Ukraine
* Ukraine has accepted financial assistance from Moscow
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia accused the West on
Wednesday of putting pressure on Ukraine to choose closer ties
with the European Union even though Kiev has accepted a Russian
bailout after spurning a trade deal with the EU.
Russia is "surprised by attempts to put overt pressure on
the Ukrainian government, which continue despite the decisions
made in Moscow yesterday," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
in remarks to the upper house of parliament.
Without naming any countries, he accused the West of making
"demands that Kiev make a 'free choice' in favour of Europe."
"This very phrase, this very call ... denies a sovereign
state the right to deal with the situation independently and act
in accordance with its rightful national interests," Lavrov said
in a foreign policy address to Russia's Federation Council.
At a meeting in the Kremlin with Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia
would buy $15 billion worth of Ukrainian debt and sharply lower
gas prices for Kiev, offering the nation finiancial relief but
adding to the anger of protesters in Ukraine.
Russia has criticised U.S. and EU officials for visiting
Ukrainian demonstrators who have been protesting since the
government aborted plans to sign an agreement that would have
brought it closer to the EU last month, saying it is
interference.
Western officials say Russia has pressured Kiev but Lavrov
denied that, saying: "We are not forcing anything on anyone".
He said trade alliances among ex-Soviet states that Putin
has made a priority were not meant to oppose the EU, which he
called a "strategic partner" of Russia, and repeated Moscow's
calls for the eventual creation of a "single economic space"
from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
"We are against forcing a false choice of 'with us or
against us' upon European peoples," Lavrov said.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage)