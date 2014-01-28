BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 28 Russia and the Ukraine have no agreement about a second tranche of a $15 billion loan, after Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday, Russia's deputy prime minister said.
"We have not had any specific agreements before the resignation Of Mykola Yanovich (Azarov) on the terms of the second tranche, the finance ministries are holding talks," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters after the Russia-EU summit in Brussels.
Russia agreed in January to help the former Soviet republic with a loan to meet its huge debt repayments. Azarov resigned on Tuesday amid a wave of unrest that swept the country.
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.