KIEV Nov 25 Ukraine wants to extend the term of a $2 billion loan from Russian state-run lender VTB beyond next month when it falls due, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"...We have agreed to start the process of converting it into a long-term loan backed by our bonds, our securities," Azarov told the Kyiv Post newspaper in an interview. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)