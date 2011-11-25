* VTB's $2 bln loan already prolonged twice

* Ukrainian state firm has also borrowed to pay for gas imports

* Ukraine spreads soar on euro zone woes (Adds detail, background)

KIEV, Nov 25 Ukraine wants to extend the maturity of a $2 billion loan from Russian state-run lender VTB beyond next month when it falls due, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"...We have agreed to start the process of converting it into a long-term loan backed by our bonds, our securities," Azarov told the Kyiv Post newspaper in an interview.

Asked if Ukraine was also trying to increase the size of the loan, Azarov said such a move was not discussed.

Analysts have expected VTB to roll over the loan, which was initially given out in June 2010 for six months and has already been prolonged twice.

Ukraine can hardly afford to borrow on the Eurobond markets since its bond spreads have soared to about 900 basis points, as measured by the JP Morgan EMBI Plus index, due to the wider concerns over European sovereign debt.

On Friday, Ukraine's share of EMBI Plus index widened by another 11 basis points while the overall index was stable.

Ukraine credit default swaps, which show the cost of insuring sovereign debt against default, rose to 935 basis points on Friday from 895 basis points a day earlier.

This month, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz borrowed $550 million from Russia's Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas imports, a move which highlighted its vulnerable financial position.

The government, however, says it has no problems servicing existing debt this year. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)