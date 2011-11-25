* VTB's $2 bln loan already prolonged twice
* Ukrainian state firm has also borrowed to pay for gas
imports
* Ukraine spreads soar on euro zone woes
KIEV, Nov 25 Ukraine wants to extend the
maturity of a $2 billion loan from Russian state-run lender VTB
beyond next month when it falls due, Prime Minister
Mykola Azarov was quoted as saying on Friday.
"...We have agreed to start the process of converting it
into a long-term loan backed by our bonds, our securities,"
Azarov told the Kyiv Post newspaper in an interview.
Asked if Ukraine was also trying to increase the size of the
loan, Azarov said such a move was not discussed.
Analysts have expected VTB to roll over the loan, which was
initially given out in June 2010 for six months and has already
been prolonged twice.
Ukraine can hardly afford to borrow on the Eurobond markets
since its bond spreads have soared to about 900 basis points, as
measured by the JP Morgan EMBI Plus index, due to the
wider concerns over European sovereign debt.
On Friday, Ukraine's share of EMBI Plus index widened by
another 11 basis points while the overall index was stable.
Ukraine credit default swaps, which show the cost of
insuring sovereign debt against default, rose to 935 basis
points on Friday from 895 basis points a day earlier.
This month, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz borrowed
$550 million from Russia's Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas
imports, a move which highlighted its vulnerable financial
position.
The government, however, says it has no problems servicing
existing debt this year.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Additional reporting by Sujata
Rao in London; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)