By Darya Korsunskaya and Pavel Polityuk
YALTA, Ukraine, July 12 Russian President
Vladimir Putin refused to lower the price of gas for Ukraine on
Thursday during his first visit to the former Soviet republic
since returning to the Kremlin in May, a meeting which Kiev had
hoped would resolve the energy stalemate.
Ukraine, which depends heavily on gas imports from Russia,
has long wanted to revise a 2009 gas deal with Moscow which it
argues set an exorbitant price for the fuel.
But President Viktor Yanukovich's talks with Putin, just
like those with the Kremlin leader's predecessor - and now prime
minister - Dmitry Medvedev, failed to yield a breakthrough.
"There are issues where we have not reached an agreement but
... we will aspire to do that," Putin told reporters when asked
about the gas issue after talks in the Black Sea resort of
Yalta.
In order to get a discount, Moscow insists that Ukraine must
either let Russian energy giant Gazprom take over its
gas pipelines - which carry Russian gas to Europe - or join a
Russia-led Customs Union, a post-Soviet trade bloc.
Kiev sees its gas pipelines as a strategic asset and has
long sought a free trade deal with the European Union. It has so
far refused both trade-offs.
However, the high price of gas is a heavy burden on the
state budget and the economy, and is one of the main headaches
for Yanukovich's government as it prepares for a parliamentary
election in October.
On Thursday, Yanukovich said Ukraine was still looking at
the Moscow-led customs union.
"We are not saying 'No', we are thoroughly and seriously
studying these integration processes," he said.
Ukraine's free trade deal with the EU, already agreed in
principle, was shelved after the jailing of Yanukovich's key
political opponent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, last
October in a trial which Brussels saw as politically motivated.
A Ukrainian court found Tymoshenko guilty of overstepping
her powers as prime minister while forcing through the same 2009
gas deal with Russia which Yanukovich is now trying to
renegotiate.
