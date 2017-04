MOSCOW Feb 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed events in Kiev with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich by telephone overnight, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Echoing Ukraine's interim prime minister, Peskov told reporters that Russia saw the protests, during which deadly clashes erupted on Tuesday, as an attempted coup.

