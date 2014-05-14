SOCHI Russia May 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia's defence industry should stop relying on foreign components and should be self-sufficient following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.

"We need to do our utmost for anything used in our defence sector to be produced on our territory, so that we would not be dependent on anyone...," he told a meeting of defence officials at his Black Sea residence.

Washington has threatened to target some high tech exports to Russia as part of sanctions, in addition to visa bans and asset freezes that are already in place. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)