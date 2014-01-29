MOSCOW Jan 29 President Vladimir Putin
instructed his government on Wednesday to honour agreements for
Russia to lend $15 billion to Ukraine and cut the price of gas
it sells to its crisis-hit neighbour.
Putin's order, reported by Interfax news agency, underscored
his pledge at a Russia-European Union summit in Brussels on
Tuesday, when asked whether Russia would review the aid package
if the opposition took power in Kiev.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, attending a
meeting with Putin, said talks would be as soon as a new
Ukrainian government is formed. Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was
replaced on Tuesday in an acting capacity by Serhiy Arbuzov.