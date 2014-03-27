NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 27 President
Vladimir Putin warned the West on Thursday that curbing
Russians' use of payment systems based in the United States and
Europe would backfire by causing companies involved to lose
money and market share.
Visa and MasterCard last week stopped providing services for
payment transactions for clients at Bank Rossiya, which has been
hit by U.S. sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea, as
well as some other banks. Services were later resumed for most
of the banks.
"It is really too bad that certain companies have decided on
... restrictions," Putin told senior Russian lawmakers. "I think
this will simply cause them to lose certain segments of the
market - a very profitable market."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Steve Gutterman,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)