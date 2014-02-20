* Russia can only deal with "legitimate" authorities
* Funding now a political decision
* Language, tone worsen in East-West battle for influence
By Elizabeth Piper
MOSCOW, Feb 20 Russia warned Ukraine's president
not to let opponents walk over him "like a doormat", its
strongest signal yet on Thursday that Moscow wants order on the
streets before handing over more cash to stave off bankruptcy.
In an increasingly bitter struggle for influence in Ukraine
between Russia and the West, Moscow upped the ante by directly
linking the delivery of $2 billion in loans to the end of
protests, which Moscow portrays as led by dangerous extremists.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Russia could deal only
with "legitimate and effective authorities - a leadership which
people aren't wiping their feet on like a doormat".
It was a powerful image of how far the Kremlin feels
President Viktor Yanukovich may have dithered into losing
control to crowds who have held their ground in central Kiev,
driving back riot police who have taken hundreds of casualties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov,
put it even more bluntly - the Kremlin's priority was now
conflict resolution and only after order was restored could
there be "a peaceful, constructive dialogue", he told Ekho
Moskvy radio.
Yanukovich on Wednesday warned Ukrainians that "advisers"
were urging him to crack down and that he would end a policy of
restraint if opposition leaders did not distance themselves from
radical, armed elements on the streets.
Sources with close knowledge of arrangements to provide
Ukraine with the second tranche of a $15 billion funding
programme said the decision was now out of the Finance
Ministry's hands and had become a political one.
"Given the way the situation has developed, we've put the
brakes on. We've called it off for now. But that does not mean
that the process cannot resume. The situation has to become
clearer," a source familiar with the situation said.
"It is a political decision," another source said.
Russia promised Ukraine the $15 billion bailout and reduced
gas prices in December, seen by some commentators as a reward
for Yanukovich's decision to scrap plans for trade deals with
the European Union.
Russia bought $3 billion worth of Ukrainian Eurobonds soon
afterwards. The release of the $2-billion second tranche of the
bailout had been expected by the end of this week, but the
timing is now unclear.
'BROTHERLY LOVE'
Yanukovich's spurning of the trade and political deal with
the EU marked a turn towards reviving ties with Russia, sparking
protests in Kiev, where demonstrators seeking to oust Yanukovich
are barricaded behind burning tyres and fighting riot police.
More than 40 people have been killed.
Russia has denied it is 'buying' the former Soviet republic
with the financial aid, portraying it as an "act of brotherly
love" towards its Slavic, Orthodox Christian neighbour, a
country which many Russians see as an extension of their own.
But with more fighting this week in central Kiev, officials
in Moscow have abruptly changed the tone, making clear
Yanukovich's earlier assurances that he was in control of events
were ringing hollow.
The language used by U.S. and Russian officials has become
sharper in the past 24 hours, highlighting the increasingly
fraught geopolitical battle that is under way between East and
West which is reminiscent of the Cold war.
Russian state television showed a constant loop of pictures
of protesters throwing petrol bombs and wielding metal piping
and wooden sticks at riot police while Russian commentators
lamented the state of the Ukrainian capital.
Putin, who has said little in public about at least four
meetings he has had with Yanukovich over the past six months,
appears to have given the green light to his long-time political
ally, Medvedev, to speak out more firmly on Ukraine as well as
his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
"We will try to fulfil all our promises that we made ... at
the same time for this to happen it is necessary for our
partners themselves to be in good shape and for the authorities
in Ukraine to be legitimate and effective," Medvedev said.
"We adhere to all agreements but at the same time we
(believe) that the authorities must focus on protecting the
people and the law enforcement structures that are defending the
interests of the state ... only in this case is it possible to
develop full economic cooperation," he told Rossiya 24
television.