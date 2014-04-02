KIEV, April 2 Ukraine temporarily banned seven
Russian food companies from selling some of their products on
Ukrainian territory on Wednesday, in a sign trade tensions
between the two countries were worsening since Russia annexed
Crimea.
Trade relations between Ukraine and Russia have already been
rocky in the last few years, with Moscow banning imports of
certain Ukrainian goods such as cheese and Ukraine, in turn,
restricting shipments of some goods from Russia.
"As of today, (we) are taking appropriate measures to remove
from shops and major retailers ... Russian products which were
delivered with violations," Ukraine's consumer protection
watchdog said in a statement.
The body listed four Russian confectioners, including top
Russian chocolate producer Red October, one cheese producer and
two fish companies, which it said had broken product-labelling
rules and possible other regulations.
A consumer protection official told Reuters it had not yet
been decided how long the ban would be in place. It was not
immediately possible to ascertain what volume of Russian
products would be affected by the bans.
Russian authorities last year halted confectionery imports
from Ukraine's Roshen, citing health concerns and in March it
seized a Roshen-owned factory located in the Russian city of
Lipetsk, halting production.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alessandra Prentice
and Sonya Hepinstall)