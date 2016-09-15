GENEVA, Sept 15 Ukraine has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Russia over restrictions on freight transit, the WTO said in a statement on Thursday.

Ukraine says Russia has put conditions that break WTO rules, such as requiring Ukrainian trucks to use identification seals and to move in convoy, and by putting restrictions on Ukrainian drivers entering Russia from Belarus.

Russia has 60 days to settle the complaint. After that, Ukraine could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)