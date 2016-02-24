KIEV Feb 24 Ukraine will accept a Russian
proposal to lift reciprocal transit bans on road cargo,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month Ukraine banned Russian trucks from
crossing its territory, in response to a similar move by Moscow.
Diplomatic and trade ties between the two have suffered
since Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and a
pro-Russian separatist conflict.
Infrastructure minister Andriy Pyvovarsky told a government
meeting that Russia had proposed lifting all limits on road
cargo.
"They're allowing (transit), we will too under terms of
reciprocity," Yatseniuk responded.
In mid-February, the Russian transport ministry barred
Ukrainian trucks because Ukrainian activists had been blocking
some Russian trucks from entering Ukraine.
