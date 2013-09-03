* Yanukovich wants laws to underpin pro-Europe policy
KIEV, Sept 3 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich urged parliament on Tuesday to pass laws to underpin
the country's pro-Europe drive, even as Russia renewed pressure
on Kiev to halt its westward course.
But, with European envoys looking on, opposition politicians
accused Yanukovich of endangering Ukraine's pro-Europe policy
himself by failing to pledge an end to political trials and
staying silent over his arch-rival, jailed ex-prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, whom Western governments want to be freed.
The European Union says her trial for abuse of office was
political and her continued confinement could still jeopardise
the signing of key association and free trade agreements with
Ukraine at a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in November.
In a keynote speech to parliament, Yanukovich urged deputies
to prepare draft legislation to reform the judiciary and
law-enforcement bodies and fight corruption to help bring the
former Soviet republic more in line with EU standards.
The 28-member EU has set criteria for democratic progress
which it says Ukraine must meet if the landmark agreements are
to be signed in November.
"Success at the Vilnius summit must be prepared. Documents,
vital for our further advancement towards Europe, must be
approved. This is work which the Ukrainian parliament must do in
order for Ukraine to be able to sign agreements on association
and free trade with the EU," he declared.
Even as the Kiev government seeks to persuade the EU that
Ukraine is a fit partner for the future, it has come under
pressure from Russia, its biggest single trading partner which
wants to entice it instead into a Russia-led Customs Union.
Russia fears a flood of highly competitive goods on the
Russian market if Ukraine joins an EU free-trade zone.
In a warning shot to Ukraine, Russia conducted extra customs
checks on Ukrainian imports over several days last month and
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of possible "protective"
measures by Moscow and its Customs Union allies, Belarus and
Kazakhstan.
TRADE WAR TALK
The pressure has led to talk of a trade war in Kiev and
injected new tension into Moscow's relationship with Ukraine,
which has pleaded unsuccessfully for a lower price for strategic
supplies of Russian gas to bring relief to its economy.
The Kremlin renewed its charge over Ukraine's westward
thrust on Tuesday with a Putin aide warning that Kiev would
forfeit special partner status if it went ahead with signing the
EU agreements.
Sergei Glazev, Putin's point man on relations in the Customs
Union, said this would put Ukraine in violation of a bilateral
friendship and cooperation agreement with Russia.
"To sum up, by signing the Association Agreement (with the
EU) Ukraine will lose its self-reliance and for us will cease to
be a strategic, a complete, partner," Glazev said in an
interview with Kommersant Ukraine newspaper.
Russia, which would like control of Ukraine's gas pipeline
network, has used the promise of much cheaper gas to try to coax
Kiev into the Customs Union - proposals dismissed by Yanukovich
last week as "humiliating".
On Tuesday, he sought to calm Moscow's concerns saying that
Ukraine would always regard Russia as a strategic partner.
"Attempts to set cooperation in the European direction
against cooperation with our strategic partners - Russia and the
countries of the Eurasian society - are groundless."
While Kiev has stuck to its aspiration to join the European
mainstream, diplomats say it is unlikely the agreements will be
signed unless Yanukovich relaxes his stance on Tymoshenko.
Tymoshenko, his most dangerous opponent, was jailed for
seven years in 2011. But she would be a real threat to his
chances of re-election in 2015 if she were freed and Yanukovich
has shown no inclination to bow to EU pressure for her release.
European envoys are trying to persuade him to pardon her so
she can go to Germany for treatment for back trouble.
But he says he had no legal powers to allow
this.
