KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine's central bank said on
Monday it had extended by six months a rule requiring companies
to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income on the
domestic market.
The rule, introduced last year, is aimed at supporting the
hryvnia's peg of around 8 hryvnias to the dollar. The
extension had been widely expected by financial markets.
Ukrainian law allows the central bank to introduce the
mandatory sale rule for a period of six months, after which it
needs to be either renewed or phased out.
