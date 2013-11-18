(Adds quote, background)
KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine extended by six months on
Monday a rule that requires companies to sell 50 percent of
their foreign currency income on the domestic market.
The rule, introduced last year by the country's central bank
and extended once already, is designed to beef up dwindling
forex reserves and help authorities maintain the local hryvnia
currency's peg at around 8 to the dollar.
The International Monetary Fund, which Kiev hopes to tap for
new loans to boost public finances, has recommended letting the
currency float more freely to restrain imports and narrow the
trade deficit.
Ukraine's financial regulations allow the central bank to
impose the mandatory sale rule for six months, after which it
needs to be either renewed or phased out.
Analysts and market players had anticipated the move, which
will prevent a decline in the supply of foreign currency.
"In conditions of low foreign currency reserves, this rule
helps to smooth volatility in the interbank exchange market,
providing an additional inflow of foreign currency," Yuri
Tovstenko from Concorde Capital said.
The government is in talks with the IMF on loans to boost
its depleted foreign currency reserves and help patch up budget
and trade deficits.
But Kiev shows no readiness to accept recommendations from
the Fund, which has also called for subsidised domestic gas
prices to be raised, and no formal negotiations on a new
programme are believed to have taken place.
Despite enforcement of the rule, Ukraine's foreign currency
reserves fell to $20.632 billion on Oct. 31 from $21.640 billion
on Sept. 30, according to central bank data.
The former Soviet republic is due to repay more than $8
billion to foreign creditors next year, including $3.7 billion
to the Fund itself to service a previous programme, which was
broken off early a year ago when Ukraine reneged on loan
conditions.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk,
Editing by Richard Balmforth, John Stonestreet)