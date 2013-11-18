(Adds quote, background)

KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine extended by six months on Monday a rule that requires companies to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income on the domestic market.

The rule, introduced last year by the country's central bank and extended once already, is designed to beef up dwindling forex reserves and help authorities maintain the local hryvnia currency's peg at around 8 to the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund, which Kiev hopes to tap for new loans to boost public finances, has recommended letting the currency float more freely to restrain imports and narrow the trade deficit.

Ukraine's financial regulations allow the central bank to impose the mandatory sale rule for six months, after which it needs to be either renewed or phased out.

Analysts and market players had anticipated the move, which will prevent a decline in the supply of foreign currency.

"In conditions of low foreign currency reserves, this rule helps to smooth volatility in the interbank exchange market, providing an additional inflow of foreign currency," Yuri Tovstenko from Concorde Capital said.

The government is in talks with the IMF on loans to boost its depleted foreign currency reserves and help patch up budget and trade deficits.

But Kiev shows no readiness to accept recommendations from the Fund, which has also called for subsidised domestic gas prices to be raised, and no formal negotiations on a new programme are believed to have taken place.

Despite enforcement of the rule, Ukraine's foreign currency reserves fell to $20.632 billion on Oct. 31 from $21.640 billion on Sept. 30, according to central bank data.

The former Soviet republic is due to repay more than $8 billion to foreign creditors next year, including $3.7 billion to the Fund itself to service a previous programme, which was broken off early a year ago when Ukraine reneged on loan conditions. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Richard Balmforth, John Stonestreet)