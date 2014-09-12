(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Sept 12 State-owned Rostec said on
Friday new European Union sanctions would have little impact on
the Russian conglomerate's arms exports or on its chief
executive, an ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Rostec owns companies including Kalashnikov, the maker of
the Ak-47 assault rifle used in conflicts around the world.
It issued a statement accusing the EU of escalating the
crisis in eastern Ukraine after a ceasefire went into effect but
suggested European companies would suffer most from the loss of
trade with the weapons, cars and metals conglomerate.
Echoing Putin's view that the sanctions could help boost
domestic producers, it added: "The sanctions will encourage the
expansion of the programme of import substitution and speed up
the development and introduction of new domestic technologies."
The sanctions freeze any assets Chief Executive Officer
Sergei Chemezov holds in the EU and imposes a visa ban on him in
EU states, but Rostec said he had no money or property in the
28-nation bloc.
"In this regard, the EU sanctions will not have a
considerable influence on him," the statement said.
Chemezov had already had similar sanctions imposed on him by
the United States.
Rostec, which has stakes in some of Russia's largest
industries and partnerships with foreign companies, was created
in 2007 by Putin from assets of arms exporter Rosoboronexport to
boost the non-resources sectors of Russia's economy.
Sergei Goreslavsky, the deputy head of Rosoboronexport, had
earlier been quoted by Itar-Tass news agency as saying the
sanctions would have little impact on arms exports.
The Association of European Businesses in Russia said it
opposed the additional sanctions.
It urged the EU, the United States, Ukraine and Russia to
end the conflict in Ukraine, "leaving business aside from
politics and finding a common, mutually acceptable solution in
the spirit of peace and conciliation."
