PARIS Feb 19 France and Poland called on the
European Union to impose targeted sanctions on those responsible
for the deadly violence in Ukraine as early as Thursday.
"The president condemned the unacceptable police violence
and called for its immediate end," French President Francois
Hollande's office said in a statement after 25 people were
killed on Tuesday.
"He agreed with (Poland's Prime Minister) Tusk on the need
for quick and targeted sanctions against those responsible for
these acts."
Hollande called on the EU to make preparations so that
sanctions could be imposed at a meeting of foreign ministers set
for Thursday.
