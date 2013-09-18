BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking unit of Russia's largest bank, said on Wednesday it took part in arranging a $750 million loan for Ukraine.
"This is the first time that Sberbank has provided a loan to Ukraine and therefore is an important step towards future cooperation," the bank said in a statement.
Sberbank CIB declined to comment if it was a sole arranger and if its parent bank had provided the full loan amount.
Last month, a Ukrainian government source said that the government has decided to borrow $750 million at a yield of 6.5 percent with maturity in 2014 but did not name financial institution.
In the September-December period, the former Soviet republic needs to repay about $2 billion in foreign debt, including $1.6 billion to the International Monetary Fund and about $400 million in Eurobonds. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in