KIEV, Sept 20 Ukraine's government on Friday
moved closer to a new shale gas deal for the country when a
regional council approved its draft for a production-sharing
agreement with U.S. energy company Chevron.
Deputies in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region had sent the
draft back to the government a month ago, pressing for
guarantees that the environment would be adequately protected
during exploration and for a commitment to allocate 10 percent
of any gas produced for local consumption.
Interfax news agency said on Friday deputies had voted
62-to-1 in favour of an amended government draft, with 11
abstentions.
"This is an absolutely positive outcome," Fuel Minister
Eduard Stavitsky told Reuters by telephone.
The approval of a second council in the neighbouring Lviv
region is required before the government can go ahead and sign
an agreement with Chevron.
"Ivano-Frankivsk has given its go-ahead for the project. Now
it's the turn of Lviv," Stavitsky said.
Chevron wants to tie up a deal to explore the Olesska shale
field.
Royal Dutch Shell has already signed a $10 billion
deal for shale exploration and extraction at the Yuzivska field
in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.
The Kiev government sees shale gas development as important
for easing its dependence on costly gas imports from Russia
which weigh heavily on its economy.
But deputies had expressed concerns over the ecological
consequences of shale exploration in the mountainous forest
region which is known for tourist resorts.
The "fracking" process, in which water and chemicals are
used to break up rock, sandstone and shale deposits to release
gas, has sparked opposition from environmentalists elsewhere in
Europe who fear it could pollute underground water.
Stavitsky said the deputies demand for 10 percent of the gas
to be earmarked for local consumption had been met. "The
condition about the 10 percent was agreed," he said.
Apart from shale gas exploration, Ukraine is hoping to find
alternative energy sources through off-shore exploration and
liquefied gas deliveries from other foreign suppliers.