KIEV Dec 18 A deal for cheaper Russian gas
agreed between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz
will not affect agreements between Kiev and Western energy
companies for shale gas exploration, Ukraine's energy minister
said on Wednesday.
"The agreement with Gazprom in no way will weigh on the
realisation of the projects with Shell and Chevron," Eduard
Stavytsky told journalists.
Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday reached agreement on a $15
billion aid package which includes lowering the price for
Russian gas deliveries to Ukraine by about a
third.
Earlier this year, the Kiev government signed separate
agreements with Royal Dutch Shell and U.S. energy major
Chevron on exploring for shale gas in Ukraine as part of
moves to secure greater energy independence from Russia.