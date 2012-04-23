KIEV, April 23 Global energy majors have placed
bids in tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in
Ukraine, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Eduard
Stavitsky said on Monday, adding that the government would pick
winners in a month.
One contract area, Yuzovska, is located in the eastern
Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The other, Olesska, is in the
western Lviv region.
Ukraine's State Geological Service estimates the reserves of
the Yuzovska area at 2 trillion cubic metres and those of
Olesska at 0.8 to 1.5 trillion cubic metres.
"Chevron CVX.N> and Eni have bid for Olesska
(contract area)," Stavitsky told reporters. "Exxon Mobil
, Shell and TNK-BP for Yuzivska."
"The final decisions (will be announced) no later than 1800
on May 23, 2012," he said.
According to the U.S. state Energy Information
Administration, Ukraine has Europe's fourth-largest shale gas
reserves at 42 trillion cubic feet (1.2 trillion cubic metres),
trailing Poland, France and Norway.
The State Geological Service has also said the Yuzovska area
would require $250-$300 million in exploration investments,
while Olesska would need $150-$200 million. Tender application
fees were $1.9 million for Yuzovska and $1.3 million for
Olesska.
Energy-hungry Ukraine is keen to launch shale gas production
in order to ease its dependence on Russia, which it says is
charging an exorbitant price for its gas.