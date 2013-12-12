* Political agreement has been drafted

* Signing was seen as imminent last month

BRUSSELS Dec 12 Political turmoil will not stop Ukrainian and Slovak authorities from going ahead with a reverse-flow pipeline deal designed to reduce Ukraine's reliance on Russian gas, Europe's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

"We have a draft memorandum of understanding due to be accepted by the governments over the next few days. I am confident that it will be possible despite the developments in Kiev," Oettinger told reporters on Thursday.

European Commission officials and Ukraine's energy minister said last month a deal to ship gas from the European Union through Slovakia to Ukraine was all but agreed and just needed to be signed by both sides.

Since then, Kiev has said it is not ready to sign a broader deal with Europe called the Eastern Partnership, a four-year-old programme of outreach to former Soviet states.

The failure to clinch that partnership deal has unleashed a wave of popular protests in Ukraine.

Brussels has a keen interest in strengthening ties with Kiev, whose gas price disputes with Russian state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom have disrupted supplies to Ukraine and the European Union.

Along with the talks on a wider political partnership, EU officials have been seeking to convert Ukraine from a transit state for Russian gas into an energy hub.

Under this plan, Ukraine would develop its own shale gas reserves and ship gas to and from the 28-country European Union with the help of pipelines in both directions and reverse flow. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)