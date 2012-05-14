KIEV May 14 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko has recovered from the health niggles that made him doubtful for the European soccer championship next month and expects to be fit for the tournament, he said on Monday.

"I feel on good form. Nothing is bothering me now," the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward said, apparently referring to a thigh injury and an old back problem.

"My fitness is good. I hope to improve it even further during training," the national information centre Ukraine-2012 quoted him as saying on its web site (www.ukraine2012.gov.ua).

"I will do my best to be on top form for the Euros," the 35-year-old added.

Ukraine, who are co-hosting the June 8 to July 1 tournament with Poland, have only uncapped goalkeepers in the squad and a weak defence.

They are drawn in Group D with Sweden, France and England.

Shevchenko is the all-time top scorer for Ukraine with 46 goals and was European Footballer of the Year in 2004.

He scored 175 goals for Milan between 1999 and 2006, winning a Champions League final in 2003, though a later spell at Chelsea proved disappointing.

Some commentators say just Shevchenko's presence on the pitch would be an inspiration for the Ukrainian side and he is included in the 26-squad named by manager Oleg Blokhin.

But it is not clear if he will make an appearance on the field. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth)