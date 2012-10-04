DNIPROPETROVSK, Ukraine Oct 4 Ukrainian pipe
maker Interpipe will launch production from a $700 million steel
mill by November that will fully meet its own steel needs and
may even produce a surplus that the company will sell, Interpipe
said on Thursday.
At the moment, Interpipe, which is controlled by billionaire
industrialist Viktor Pinchuk, purchases steel from local or
Russian producers to complement its own output.
The new facility, which started construction in 2007 in the
city of Dnipropetrovsk, will produce 1.32 million tonnes of
steel per year using an electric furnace from scrap metal
generated by Interpipe's pipe- and railway-wheel-making
facilities and also procured externally.
"The mill will be launched at the end of October or in early
November," Interpipe Chief Executive Olexander Kirichko told
reporters.
It will replace several open hearth furnaces still used by
the firm that are less efficient and use expensive natural gas.
Interpipe plans to boost pipe sales to the European Union by
20 percent in the second half of this year compared with the
first six months after the EU cut anti-dumping duties on its
producers, Kirichko said.
Pinchuk, in turn, said Interpipe could branch out into steel
exports as the new mill's capacity could be quickly increased to
2 million tonnes per year if there is sufficient demand.
"We will be able export high-quality steel," he said without
elaborating on potential export volumes.
Interpipe, whose 2010 revenue stood at $1.3 billion, is one
of the world's top ten producers of pipes and the third largest
producer of railway wheels.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Keiron Henderson)