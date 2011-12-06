KIEV Dec 6 Ukraine's biggest steel producer Metinvest plans to invest about $1 billion in its Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works to boost the plant's annual output to 4.5 million tonnes from the current level of 2.7 million, it said on Tuesday.

Metinvest also said it had opened a new blast furnace at Yenakiyeve in eastern Ukraine, which would increase pig iron production to 3.0 million tonnes per year from 1.8 million.

Metinvest, owned by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov, also operates the Azovstal steel plant and Ilyich mill.

The new furnace, which would require an investment of about $220 million, would add 1.2 million tonnes of capacity to the plant's annual hot metal production.

This would eventually total 3 million tonnes of pig iron per year produced by the plant, Metinvest said in a statement.

The company last month announced plans to boost steel production by 78.7 percent to 10.981 million tonnes in January-September 2011 against the same period in 2010.

Liquid steel output at plants owned by Metinvest increased to 9.27 million tonnes in 2010 from 7.03 million in 2009. Rolled steel output rose 31.3 percent to 8.59 million tonnes in 2010 from 6.54 million a year earlier.

Ukraine increased liquid steel output to 31.7 million tonnes in 2010 from 29.8 million in 2009.

The steel producers' union, Metalurgprom, this week said Ukraine was likely to raise its crude steel output to 36.5 million tonnes in 2012 from 34.6 million tonnes this year.

It also said Ukraine was likely to produce 30.0 million tonnes of pig iron and 33.6 million tonnes of rolled steel next year. This year, pig iron output is seen at 28.9 million tonnes and rolled steel output is forecast at 32.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Jane Baird)