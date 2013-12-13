KIEV Dec 13 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, facing mass protests calling for his resignation,
will hold talks on Friday with former President Leonid Kravchuk,
heads of parliamentary factions and church leaders.
A spokesman for Kravchuk said opposition leaders had been
invited to the "round-table" meeting but that he did not know
whether they would attend.
Vitaly Klitschko, a top opposition politician, said this
week he would not hold talks with Yanukovich after protesters
were attacked by riot police at a demonstration. A spokeswoman
said on Friday Klitschko's position had not changed.
Thousands of protesters have rallied in Kiev's central square
for three weeks over the government's U-turn on policy away from
the European Union towards Russia. They are demanding Yanukovich
step down.