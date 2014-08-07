(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Steve Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko
KIEV Aug 7 Late last year, Ukraine's consumer
protection agency began filing lawsuits against Foxtrot, the
country's largest electronics retailer. By early March, Foxtrot
faced at least 231 separate suits that demanded fines totaling
more than $150 million.
Many of the suits accused the company of minor violations of
Ukraine's labeling law - such as not placing a "quality seal" on
tiny memory cards and wafer-thin batteries inside mobile phones.
Foxtrot said it placed the seals on the external packaging,
which the law also allows.
Viacheslav Povrokznick, Foxtrot's CEO, said agency officials
proposed a deal - pay $1 million in cash and the lawsuits would
disappear. "We said no," he said. "It was like a kind of
extortion." Today, the company still faces a mountain of
litigation.
Six months after a popular uprising toppled President Viktor
Yanukovich, Ukraine's new leaders are fighting wars on two
fronts. One struggle is against Russian-backed insurgents in the
east. The other is against staggering corruption that top
officials say infected every level of government - and continues
to this day.
"It is hard to name an agency that was not involved in any
of the scams," said Vitaliy Kasko, a deputy prosecutor general
who is trying to recover billions of dollars in assets allegedly
stolen and stashed overseas. Prosecutors say they believe that
Yanukovich and a circle of associates stole vast sums of
government money and profited from illicit schemes. Last week,
the prosecutor's office detained a deputy head of the central
bank on suspicion of involvement in the theft of more than $170
million in state funds.
Corruption has plagued Ukraine since the country gained
independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. But under
Yanukovich, it grew far worse. The sheer scale of the graft -
involving tax evasion, fraudulent value-added tax claims,
bribery and extortion - helped set off the chain of events that
has embroiled Ukraine in a separatist war.
A Reuters examination of the rampant tax and extortion
rackets finds that the toll on the Ukrainian treasury was so
great that the state was mortally weakened, leaving it at the
mercy of outside powers. Top government officials told Reuters
that by the time Yanukovich fled to Russia in February after
four years in power, Ukraine was bankrupt. That is why the
country sought and took a $17 billion bailout this year from the
International Monetary Fund.
Igor Bilous, a former investment banker who now heads
Ukraine's tax agency, said in an interview that the government
lost between $6 billion and $9 billion last year through just
one scheme - a complex "tax minimization" racket that had the
tax office's blessing.
Where did the money go? "In pockets, obviously," Bilous
said. "I don't think much can be recovered. A lot was taken out
of the country in dollars and gold."
The looting ultimately backfired on Yanukovich, helping to
set in motion his downfall.
AN IMPROVED FORM OF GRAFT
Last year, desperately needing billions of dollars in
assistance to replenish the treasury, his government first
looked to the European Union for help.
Yanukovich initially supported an association agreement with
the EU that would have opened a path to European aid and closer
ties to the West. Instead, the pro-Russian politician decided to
abandon the agreement and sign a treaty with Moscow to provide
monetary aid. That about-face sparked the popular revolt led by
pro-Western protesters who occupied the capital's Independence
Square, known locally as the Maidan, culminating in deadly
clashes that ultimately led Yanukovich to flee to Russia.
The reverberations are still being felt: Russian President
Vladimir Putin annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, and
pro-Russian separatists are fighting to hold territory they've
seized in eastern Ukraine. On Wednesday, NATO warned that Moscow
had massed 20,000 troops on the border and could be poised to
send them across.
Yanukovich did not pioneer Ukrainian graft. Prior
presidents, too, have been accused of corruption. Instead,
according to business executives, government officials and
independent watchdog groups, his administration and associates
took control of, systematized and expanded various schemes that
had existed on a smaller scale for years.
"The current situation with corruption is rooted in Soviet
times," said Andrei Marusov, chairman of the board of
Transparency International Ukraine, an anti-corruption
organization. "What happened under Yanukovich was the
centralization of corruption. Everything went through this
centralized hierarchy of state governance, by steps, by layers,
from town, to municipality, then regional, then the ministry and
then up to the president."
Yanukovich - who entered office vowing to fight corruption
- could not be reached for comment.
Oleksandr Klymenko, who was head of the tax authority under
Yanukovich, said in a statement to Reuters: "It is shameful and
just plain wrong that some of my country's new crowd of
bureaucrats are so desperate to distract the public from the
alarming economic conditions which they should be working hard
to solve (as I did my best to do), that they duplicitously try
to explain their own failures by casting blame on my popular
successes by fabricating groundless charges."
Tomas Fiala, president of the 900-member European Business
Association, said many companies were targeted by corrupt
officials and had little choice but to participate in tax
avoidance and other illicit schemes just to conduct ordinary
business. "Definitely more than half of the companies working in
Ukraine overall were forced to pay bribes," he said.
About 100 of the EBA's members currently face criminal cases
against executives alleging tax evasion, according to its
executive director, Anna Derevyanko.
"THEY USE THAT AS BLACKMAIL"
For French food group Danone SA, troubles began with
Ukraine's tax authorities in 2011, the year after Yanukovich
took office. Dario Marchetti, Danone Dairy Ukraine's general
manager at the time, said the subsidiary had agreed to pay a
local tax on royalties it was paying the parent company to
license its dairy products.
But after paying the tax to the tax office, Danone Ukraine
was audited by Ukraine's customs office. According to Marchetti,
customs authorities determined the tax was owed to customs, not
the tax office, and the company was required to pay the tax
again - plus a penalty for non-compliance. The amount demanded
by customs came to about $725,000, he said. Worse, the tax
office refused to refund Danone's previous payment of more than
$500,000.
"I personally went to the guys investigating us, and they
said, 'Look, we have a target, and you have two options. You can
pay us either 20 or 30 percent of what is owed, or we will go
after you.'"
Marchetti said Danone rejected the demand - which it
considered a bribe. He said Ukrainian authorities then filed a
criminal complaint against Danone Ukraine's chief accountant, a
single mother with two children, accusing her of participating
in tax evasion. "They use that as blackmail," he said.
"In the end, we ended up paying customs, we ended up paying
twice just to save our employee," said Marchetti, who is now
general manager at Danone Dairy Brazil. "For a business that
went through the 2009 crisis and had low margins, this was a
huge hit."
Mikhailo Noniak, deputy minister for revenue and duties at
Ukraine's tax agency, said of Danone's past problems: "This
doesn't happen now, but it happened very often before. Tax
police, tax inspectors would start checks, investigations, they
would go after firms like Danone, they would try to find
something, and say something they had done did not correspond to
the law.
"To be honest," Noniak said, "at most firms they could find
something that did not meet the legal requirements, and they
would do the checks and they would either demand a fine, or open
a criminal case, and then they would say, 'We will not launch a
case if you pay.'"
Businesses such as electronics retailer Foxtrot say
Ukraine's consumer protection agency employed similar tactics.
Nestle SA's local subsidiary, Nestle Ukraine LLC, had a
run-in about three years ago with the consumer protection
agency. Gennadiy Radchenko, local head of corporate
communication and corporate affairs for the Swiss food titan,
said the agency halted the sale of 50-gram packages of Nescafe
in southern Ukraine. It claimed the product had a bad smell.
He said the allegation made no sense, since the agency found
no problem with 100-gram packages of Nescafe, even though the
coffee came from the same factory in Brazil. "How could one
package be bad and another good?" Radchenko asked. "It's clear
they wanted a bribe."
Nestle declined to enter discussions and filed a lawsuit
against the agency, he said. The company initially lost the case
but eventually won on appeal, a process that lasted two to three
months, he said.
Radchenko said Nestle's experience was not at all unusual in
Ukraine. "This is routine," he said.
In a statement to Reuters, Olha Sokolova, the consumer
agency's recently appointed acting head and previously its
deputy chief, said she had no information on Radchenko's
allegations. Separately, she defended the agency's legal actions
against Foxtrot, and said she had no information about the
retailer's charge that officials tried to extort bribes.
BLACK SALARIES
According to the tax agency and interviews with business
people, officials from other government offices frequently shook
down companies. The government has 70 different bodies with
licensing authority, including 40 with the power to shut down a
business, the tax agency said.
Said Danone's Marchetti: "It was so hard to get an export
license without paying bribes that I had to give up exporting."
Government officials partly attribute the widespread bribery
in Ukraine to the low salaries paid to civil servants. The
average pay for tax inspectors, for example, is about $145 a
month, according to the tax agency. The head of a regional state
tax office earns about $350 a month.
"Bribes are how you make your ends meet," said Jorge
Zukoski, who headed the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine
for 15 years until stepping down in January. "Your government
paycheck does not put food on the table. It's not a living
wage."
In the private sector, many Ukrainian businesses pay their
employees partly in cash - known as "black" salaries - to avoid
social-security contributions that average about 38 percent. The
government loses additional revenue because employees typically
do not pay income tax on the secret cash portion of their
salary.
"Many analysts single out the payroll tax as being
exceptionally high and the main reason why shadow wage payments
remain common in Ukraine," the Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative stated in a 2012 report. The social-security tax
for employers in Ukraine is more than 2.5 times the average paid
by companies in the 34-nation Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development.
The practice of paying "black salaries" continues today. "I
know our local competitors are paying in cash in envelopes,"
Nestle Ukraine's Radchenko said. "I know from people in
interviews who want to be employed by Nestle."
Tax authorities estimate that cash payments for salaries
total about $17 billion a year, resulting in at least two
million workers not appearing on tax rolls. Another five million
employees report earning salaries that are below minimum wage,
which authorities say is a sign they are paid partly in cash. In
all, more than a third of Ukrainian workers are believed to
receive "black" salaries.
To run this dodge, many businesses used so-called cashing
services, which offered - for a fee of about 8 percent to 12
percent - to provide banknotes to pay "black" salaries and
bribes, according to the tax agency.
Tax officials say that during Yanukovich's administration,
there were between six and nine "certified" cashing services
that received the agency's blessing. There were also another 100
to 120 "transit companies" used in the fraud to disguise
transactions.
The officials declined to name any of the companies or the
people involved, but said more than 100 tax agency employees
were directly involved in the schemes.
PHONY PAPERWORK
In exchange for fees, the cashing services provided
businesses not just with bank notes, but also phony invoices
showing purchases of goods that never took place. Businesses
used these fake expenses to reduce their reportable profits and
save on corporate income tax, tax officials say.
Many companies also used the fake purchases to reduce the
value-added taxes they owed to the government by falsely
claiming that they had paid VAT on goods they never really
bought.
For years, hundreds of firms offered such illicit services.
But tax agency officials say that in 2012 and 2013, Yanukovich
officials began pressuring companies to use the half-dozen or so
"certified" or "state program" firms. Tens of billions of
dollars passed through these firms, tax authorities say.
The biggest loss to the government was VAT revenue, a 20%
tax on goods and services that normally provides more than half
the funding of Ukraine's budget, according to tax agency
officials. They estimate the treasury last year lost a quarter
of its expected VAT revenue through government-sponsored
fraudulent schemes.
Ukraine's treasury was so depleted that in recent years,
companies with legitimate claims for VAT refunds often couldn't
receive them.
Volodymyr Klymenko, president of the Ukrainian Grain
Association, whose 40 members account for about 90 percent of
the country's grain exports, said that about 15 years ago,
officials typically would ask for a cut of one or two percent of
VAT refunds. The kickback demands later rose dramatically, he
said.
In December, a Ukrainian subsidiary of U.S.-based
agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co pleaded guilty in
U.S. District Court in Illinois to charges that between 2002 and
2008, it paid about $22 million in bribes to Ukrainian officials
through vendors to obtain more than $100 million in legitimate
VAT refunds.
The improper payments, falsely recorded as insurance
premiums or other business expenses, "were generally 18 percent
to 20 percent of the corresponding VAT refunds," according to a
lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ADM and its subsidiary agreed to pay criminal fines and
other penalties of about $54 million. Calling the conduct
"regrettable," chief executive Patricia Woertz said ADM had
enhanced its internal controls and terminated some employees.
A spokeswoman for ADM added: "While we owned 80% of the
corporate parent of the Ukrainian company, we did not control it
at that time."
Grain lobby chief Klymenko said the business of paying
kickbacks to receive VAT refunds "reached its height" after
Yanukovich became president in 2010. "You had to give up 40 to
50 percent of it," he said. "They told you where to put it, in
which bank to open a bank account, where to transfer the money."
POLYGRAPH TESTS
In his statement, Oleksandr Klymenko, the previous head of
the tax authority and no relation of the grain lobby chief, said
that the amount of VAT refunds increased in 2013 under his
leadership and that he "radically" dealt with "VAT swindlers."
His statement didn't address the issue of kickbacks.
Officials in the new government of President Petro
Poroshenko have taken steps to try to deter corruption. These
include a plan announced this week to slash the size of
government and increase the salaries of civil servants.
In the meantime, at the ministry of economic development and
trade, new chief Pavlo Sheremeta said graft is "a cancer that's
eating the country from inside." Some of his reform efforts have
met resistance.
Sheremeta tried to cancel some of the huge fines leveled by
the consumer protection agency against retailers like Foxtrot.
The agency - which falls under his own ministry - responded by
filing a lawsuit against Sheremeta, arguing that the fines were
legal. The suit was dismissed.
The tax ministry, meanwhile, is trying to clean up the VAT
rackets.
Noniak, the tax deputy, said the agency has opened 166
inquiries involving allegedly fraudulent requests for VAT
refunds totaling about $76 million and another $4 million in
illegal refunds. It also has started a criminal case against
state officials involved in the suspect refunds.
The agency, Noniak said, plans to give polygraph tests to
state officials. It has opened 256 criminal cases against tax
inspectors, tax police and customs officials, including 18 cases
of alleged bribery. Another focus is hiring.
"We need to appoint new managers as soon as possible," said
Noniak. "We need normal, honest, reliable people who are ready
to work for the state, not for themselves."
Asked if he believed some tax agency employees are still on
the take, tax chief Bilous replied: "Of course. That's our main
problem."
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets. Edited by Michael
Williams)