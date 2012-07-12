KIEV, July 12 Ukraine's tax police raided the
office of TVi television station on Thursday, three months
before a parliamentary election, accusing the outlet, which is
often critical of the government, of tax evasion.
TVi interrupted its usual programming to show tax inspectors
browsing through heaps of financial documents in its Kiev
office.
The State Tax Service said it had launched a criminal case
against TVi's chief executive, Mykola Knyazhitsky, after finding
out that the station had evaded more than 3 million hryvnias
($375,000) in VAT payments, the Interfax news agency reported.
TVi has challenged the back tax claim in court, Interfax
said.
Batkivshchyna, the main opposition party, accused the
government of censorship.
"Batkivshchyna view this cynical move by the authorities as
yet another attempt to limit freedom of speech in the country
and introduce political censorship at the television station
under the cover of a criminal case," it said in a statement.
Opinion polls show that Batkivshchyna, led by jailed former
prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, is close behind President
Viktor Yanukovich's Party of the Regions in the run-up to the
October elections.
TVi's management has said the station is owned by Konstantin
Kagalovsky, a former shareholder of now-defunct Russian oil
giant Yukos.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Tim Pearce)