LONDON/MOSCOW Aug 6 Yug Rusi, a Russian grain
exporter and sunflower oil producer, is seeking to sell its
terminal at Ukraine's Kherson port, two traders told Reuters.
The privately held company, whose name means South of
Russia, declined to comment.
One source said that the terminal is a small one that can
load vessels with up to 10,000 tonnes of vegetable oil or up to
15,000 tonnes of grain.
Russian companies are expected to try and exit Ukrainian
investments as relations between the countries have become
increasingly strained after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine
in March.
"It does not look good for the time being, being Russian and
having assets in Ukraine," one of the sources said.
The sources said it would be difficult for Yug Rusi to
complete a sale given the uncertainty facing businesses with
operations in Ukraine as political tensions worsen.
Last week the European Union and the United States announced
further sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy, banking
and defence sectors in the strongest international action yet
over Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Polina Devitt; editing by
Jane Baird)