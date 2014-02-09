KIEV Feb 9 Ukraine's state security service on
Sunday placed anti-terrorism units on alert in response to a
sharp rise in unspecified threats against sensitive
installations including atomic power stations, airports and gas
and oil pipelines.
The ex-Soviet republic is in the grip of mass
anti-government protests and it was not clear if the unusual
statement by Ukraine's SBU service, issued on its website, was
connected to the unrest.
Describing the move as preventive, it said: "The SBU's
anti-terrorist centre, in accordance with the law, is obliged to
put on readiness anti-terrorist units on the territory of the
state."
It said international airports, power stations and railway
and bus stations in large cities were particularly at risk.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Kevin Liffey)