(Adds context)
KIEV Feb 9 Ukraine's state security service on
Sunday placed anti-terrorist units on alert in response to a
sharp rise in unspecified threats against sensitive
installations including atomic power stations, airports and gas
and oil pipelines.
The ex-Soviet republic is in the grip of mass
anti-government protests and it was not clear if the unusual
statement by Ukraine's SBU service, issued on its website, was
connected to the unrest.
Describing the move as preventive, it said: "The SBU's
anti-terrorist centre, in accordance with the law, is obliged to
put on readiness anti-terrorist units on the territory of the
state."
It said international airports, power stations, and railway
and bus stations in large cities were particularly at risk.
The new security measures were to be applied to the blocking
of approaches to state buildings as well as calls to seize
installations where weapons are stored - potentially targeting
some of the radical protesters who have been in violent clashes
with police.
"The decision was made in accordance with the law of Ukraine
on combating terrorism," the SBU said.
"The action carried out by the security services ... is
aimed solely at ensuring public safety and stopping criminal
activities with a terrorist goal. These measures are transparent
and primarily preventive in nature," it said.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has warned of rising
radicalism and terrorist activities after more than two months
of civil unrest in which anti-government protesters have
occupied buildings in the capital Kiev and other cities, calling
for political reform and Yanukovich's resignation.
A Ukrainian man tried to hijack a passenger plane from
Ukraine to Turkey on Friday, making a bomb threat and demanding
to go to the Winter Olympics venue of Sochi, Russia, just as the
opening ceremony was taking place. He was later arrested by
Turkish security forces.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Kevin Liffey)