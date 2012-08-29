* Ex-PM sought to overturn conviction for abuse of office
* Tymoshenko says she is victim of political persecution
* Case has soured Ukraine's relations with the EU and US
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 29 A Ukrainian high court rejected an
appeal on Wednesday by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko
against her conviction for abuse of office, leaving her in jail
and Ukraine's relations with the West severely strained.
Tymoshenko's defence lawyer said the ruling by a three-judge
panel had been steered by President Viktor Yanukovich for
political reasons.
"These findings have no relation to justice," Serhiy
Vlasenko told journalists after judge Olexander Yelfimov ruled
that lower courts had delivered "correct decisions on the crimes
of Tymoshenko."
"This is a decision of Yanukovich to keep Tymoshenko in
prison," Vlasenko said.
Western leaders condemned the seven-year prison term meted
out to the 51-year-old opposition leader in October as political
persecution, and blocked strategic agreements on political
association and a free-trade zone with the European Union.
But despite months of chiding by the European Union and the
United States, Yanukovich has refused to act to secure her
release. No one had expected her to be released on Wednesday.
Yanukovich did not immediately react to Vlasenko's comments,
though in tough remarks last Friday he said he would not
negotiate integration with the European Union at the price of
allowing it to interfere in her case.
In Brussels, the European Union urged Ukraine to reform its
judicial system "to redress the effects of selective justice"
like that seen in Tymoshenko's case.
"We stress the importance for the Ukrainian authorities to
take concrete steps to address the systemic problems of the
judiciary," Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton, said.
Tymoshenko, recognisable for her peasant-style hair braid
and known for fiery rhetoric, was not in court because of
persistent back trouble which has kept her confined to a
state-run hospital in eastern Ukraine.
About 300 of her supporters gathered outside the courtroom,
chanting slogans such as "Yulia - Freedom!" and "Keep convicts
inside and get Yulia out!" They lowered a mock coffin into the
ground outside the courtroom to symbolise the death of justice.
The continued incarceration of Tymoshenko - by far the most
vibrant opposition figure on Ukraine's political landscape - is
certain to figure as a major issue in an Oct. 28 legislative
election.
Yanukovich's Party of the Regions goes into that election
with the government highly unpopular over reforms that have
increased taxes on small businesses and raised retirement ages,
and it will have to work hard to retain its majority.
The abuse of office conviction relates to a gas deal that
Tymoshenko brokered with Russia in 2009 when she was prime
minister. The Yanukovich government says the agreement was
reckless and saddled Ukraine with an enormous price for
strategic supplies of gas which is taking a toll on the stressed
economy.
"SHAMEFUL"
Tymoshenko has denied betraying the national interest, with
her lawyers arguing that the gas negotiation with Russia was a
political act which did not amount to a criminal action.
Ukrainian state prosecutors said Tymoshenko's guilt was
clearly established at her trial last year.
In Wednesday's judgment, the three-member panel said: "The
judges of the court have reached the conclusion that the appeal
cannot be satisfied ... The judges believe that the previous
courts reached correct decisions on the crimes of Tymoshenko."
Tymoshenko's daughter Yevgenia, who has sought international
support for her mother's cause, told journalists: "Today we
again received a shameful decision which proves that a
dictatorship is establishing itself in Ukraine."
She said the ruling would be the basis for a fresh appeal to
the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
The authorities have ignored Western criticism and piled up
fresh charges against Tymoshenko for alleged past misdeeds.
In a separate trial, which has been adjourned several times
because of Tymoshenko's ill health, she is accused of
embezzlement and tax evasion going back to alleged offences when
she was in business in the 1990s.
Lawyers for Tymoshenko pressed her case at the ECHR on
Tuesday, arguing that her pre-trial detention had been unlawful
and that she had been subjected to degrading treatment in
prison.
The former prime minister was a leader of the 2004 Orange
Revolution protests against sleaze and cronyism in Ukraine that
derailed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency.
She served two terms as prime minister under President
Viktor Yushchenko, but the two fell out and their partnership
dissolved into bickering and infighting.
She narrowly lost to Yanukovich in a run-off for the
presidency in February 2010 after a bitter campaign.