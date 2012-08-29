KIEV Aug 29 A Ukrainian high court on Wednesday
rejected an appeal by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko
against her conviction for abuse of office for which she is
serving a seven-year prison sentence.
"The judges of the court have reached the conclusion that
the appeal cannot be satisfied," judge Olexander Yelfimov told
the court.
The European Union and the United States say Tymoshenko's
prosecution was politically motivated by President Viktor
Yanukovich's leadership and have called for her to be released.
The 51-year-old opposition leader was not present in court
because of persistent back trouble which has kept her confined
to a state-run hospital in eastern Ukraine.
She was jailed last October in connection with a gas deal
which she brokered with Russia in 2009 and which the Kiev
government says saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for gas
imports that weighs heavily on the economy.
In a separate trial, which has been adjourned several times
because of her ill health, Tymoshenko is accused of embezzlement
and tax evasion going back to alleged offences when she was in
business in the 1990s.