* Westerwelle calls for end to use of 'selective justice'
* Repeats offer of medical treatment for Tymoshenko in
Germany
KIEV, June 21 German Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle condemned the use of "selective justice" in Ukraine
and indicated he would press President Viktor Yanukovich on
Friday to let his jailed opponent Yulia Tymoshenko go to Germany
for medical treatment.
Speaking to journalists before meeting Yanukovich,
Westerwelle said: "From our point of view, Mrs Tymoshenko has
full rights to an honest judicial hearing and decent medical
treatment. The German proposal for medical monitoring and
treatment (in Germany) remains on the table."
"It is very important that 'selective justice' is not used
in any system of values in Europe. It must not be allowed in
either Europe or Ukraine," he said.
Tymoshenko, 52, a former prime minister and Yanukovich's
most dangerous political opponent, was jailed for seven years in
October 2011 for abuse of office linked to a 2009 gas deal she
brokered with Russia.
The Kiev leadership says the deal saddled the former Soviet
republic with an exorbitant price for gas supplies.
But the European Union says her jailing smacks of political
vengeance and many EU officials say a planned signing of
political association and free trade agreements with Ukraine
later this year could be in jeopardy unless she is freed.
The Yanukovich leadership says it is committed to European
integration rather than forging a closer relationship with
Russia in a Russia-led Customs Union and hopes the landmark
agreements with the European Union can be signed in November.
But freeing the 52-year-old Tymoshenko, a fierce political
campaigner, and lifting other pending charges against her could
be risky for Yanukovich as he prepares to make a bid for a
second term in office in 2015.
German officials say releasing Tymoshenko so she can travel
to Germany for medical treatment for chronic back trouble might
present Yanukovich with a way out of the stalemate.
Westerwelle met leaders of opposition parties and
Tymoshenko's daughter, Yevgenia, before going on to talks with
Yanukovich.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk)