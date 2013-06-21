* Westerwelle calls for end to use of 'selective justice'
KIEV, June 21 Germany's foreign minister urged
Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday to let his
jailed opponent Yulia Tymoshenko go to Germany for medical
treatment and he warned against the use of "selective justice"
in the ex-Soviet republic.
"I told the president frankly that we are following the
Tymoshenko case closely and that our proposals for providing
medical treatment for her in Germany remain on the table," Guido
Westerwelle told reporters after meeting Yanukovich.
Tymoshenko, 52, a former prime minister and arch foe of
Yanukovich, was jailed for seven years in October 2011 for abuse
of office linked to a 2009 gas deal she brokered with Russia.
The Yanukovich administration says the deal saddled Ukraine
with an exorbitant price for gas supplies.
But the European Union says her jailing smacks of political
vengeance and many EU officials say a planned signing of
political association and free trade agreements with Ukraine
later this year could be in jeopardy unless she is freed.
"It is very important that 'selective justice' is not used
in any system of values in Europe. It must not be allowed in
either Europe or Ukraine," Westerwelle said.
The Yanukovich leadership says it favours European
integration over forging a closer relationship with Moscow in a
Russia-led customs union and hopes the landmark EU accords can
be signed at a summit in Lithuania in November.
But freeing Tymoshenko, a fierce political campaigner, and
lifting other pending charges against her could be risky for
Yanukovich as he prepares to run for a second term in 2015.
Westerwelle declined to say how Yanukovich reacted to his
plea over Tymoshenko, who was a major player in the 2004 Orange
Revolution protests that doomed his first presidential bid.
She later ran him close in a bitterly-fought run-off vote in
February 2010.
The free-trade agreement potentially on offer from the EU
would open up a huge market for Ukrainian exports - steel,
grain, chemicals and food products - and provide a powerful spur
for much-needed foreign investment.
German officials say allowing Tymoshenko to travel to
Germany for medical treatment for chronic back trouble might
present Yanukovich with a way out of the stalemate.
Westerwelle also met in Kiev leaders of opposition parties
and Tymoshenko's daughter Yevgenia, who has toured Western
capitals to drum up support for her mother.
(Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk, editing by
Gareth Jones)