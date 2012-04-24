* Tymoshenko says 'brute physical force' used against her
KHARKIV, Ukraine, April 24 Former Ukrainian
Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has gone on hunger strike in
prison after guards dragged her off her bed and punched her in
the stomach, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
Prison authorities deny the accusations.
Tymoshenko, the main opponent of President Viktor
Yanukovich, is in jail convicted of abuse of office. She said
the beating took place while she was being moved to a state-run
hospital last Friday after complaining of back pain.
"They approached my bed, put a sheet over me and started
dragging me off the bed, using brute physical force. In pain and
desperate, I started defending myself the way I could and
received a strong fist punch in the abdomen," Tymoshenko said in
a statement read to reporters by her lawyer, Serhiy Vlasenko.
The 51-year-old was convicted last year in a case that
strained relations between Ukraine and the West, which saw it as
politically motivated.
In the statement, she said she had been attacked by three
prison guards.
"They twisted my arms, lifted me up and dragged me outside
wrapped in a blanket. I thought those were the last minutes of
my life."
The prison administration denied using any force against
Tymoshenko, the Interfax news agency reported.
A state prosecutor denied allegations of beating but said
Tymoshenko's move last week had indeed been forced.
"She packed up and got dressed and then lay on her bed and
said 'I am not going anywhere'," Interfax quoted regional
prosecutor Henady Tyurin as saying.
"The law ... allows the prison service to use physical
force: (guards) lifted her, carried her to the car and took her
to the hospital."
Tymoshenko returned to her prison in the city of Kharkiv on
Sunday after she refused to be examined.
NEW TRIAL
The opposition leader has been on a hunger strike since
Friday to draw international attention to the situation in
Ukraine, said Vlasenko.
Tymoshenko was sentenced to seven years in prison in
October, convicted of abusing her power as prime minister in
brokering a 2009 gas deal with Russia.
Yanukovich's government says the deal ran against national
interests and has saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for
vital energy supplies.
Tymoshenko is now standing a new trial, charged with tax
evasion and attempted embezzlement, and faces up to 12 years in
prison if found guilty.
She refused to attend the opening hearing this month citing
poor health. The next session is scheduled for April 28.
Tymoshenko has denied any wrongdoing in both cases,
dismissing them as part of a campaign of repression by
Yanukovich's government.
Russia expressed concern over "media reports about the
worsening health" of Tymoshenko. A Foreign Ministry statement
urged Ukrainian authorities to ensure her legal rights are
protected and to display "humanity".
The European Union has warned Ukraine that its members will
not ratify key bilateral agreements on political association and
free trade while Tymoshenko remains in prison.
Tymoshenko was one of the leaders of the 2004 Orange
Revolution which derailed Yanukovich's first bid for the
presidency. She went on to serve twice as prime minister and
lost the 2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich in a close race.
(Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)